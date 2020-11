Bedford County supervisors decline to consider “Nullify Northam” resolution

Bedford County supervisors declined to put a “Nullify Northam” resolution on last night’s agenda. Dozens of people turned out to request that the county declare itself a First Amendment Sanctuary opposing the Governor’s COVID restrictions. Kurt Santini of Forest was among those who spoke:

Supervisor Chairman John Sharp says while he disagrees with Northam’s mandates, the supervisors would not have the authority to enforce the resolution.