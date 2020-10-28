Bedford woman charged with murder

A Bedford woman is charged with murder in connection with a stabbing early this morning. Bedford police went to 977 Salem Turnpike shortly after 1:00am for a report of man with a self-inflicted knife wound. They found 41-year-old George Lamont Turner of Bedford bleeding from the chest. Turner later died at the hospital. During their investigation, officers determined that the injury was caused by a female in the house. They arrested 37-year-old Laurie Lynn Coleman and charged her with second degree murder.

Here is the news release from the Bedford Police Department:

On October 28, 2020 at approximately 1:10 AM Bedford Police Officers responded to 977 Salem Turnpike in reference to a male, George Lamont Turner 41 of Bedford, with a self-inflicted knife wound. Officers arrived and found Mr. Turner outside his home bleeding from the chest. Officers began CPR until the Bedford County Fire and Rescue responded. Mr. Turner was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital where he later died from the injury. During the investigation officers determined the injury was caused by a female in the house. Officers arrested Laurie Lynn Coleman 37 of Bedford, for 18.2-32 Second Degree Murder.