Ben Cline is now in the middle of House impeachment inquiry

The House Judiciary Committee began its role today in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, and 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline is right in the middle of it as a committee member. The Judiciary Committee is the second House body to consider Presidential impeachment matters; the Intelligence Committee did so first, and Cline syz that’s not a good way to deal with such an important matter WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

