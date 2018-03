University of Virginia players and coaches wake up this morning still reeling from an embarrassing — and historic — loss over the weekend. Head Coach Tony Bennett says it’s the risk you take when you step into the arena. UVA became the first number-one seed to ever fall to a 16-seed in the NCAA tournament, losing to University of Maryland-Baltimore County in a 20-point rout. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

03-19 UVA Loss Wrap-WLNI