Bid to revive Equal Rights Amendment fails by 1 vote

A renewed push to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia this year has failed by a single vote. The House of Delegates rejected a procedural resolution today to permit immediate ERA consideration. It was a 50-50 vote, which means the resolution did not pass, and immediate consideration was therefore not possible. Among those pressing for passage, Democratic Delegate Jennifer Foy:

House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert had this response:

Republicans also said this vote was not about the ERA, but about overturning 400 years of established parliamentary procedure when considering any measure — and the precedent this might set. Democrats say ratification would mark an important step in assuring full Constitutional rights for women.