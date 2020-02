Bill to raise Virginia gas tax 12 cents a gallon advances in Richmond

Virginia lawmakers are moving ahead with a budget proposal that would raise state gas taxes by 12 cents a gallon over the next three years. A State Senate committee advanced the bill to the full Senate yesterday, and it did so without hearing anyone speak in outright opposition. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

