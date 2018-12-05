Black bears look for pre-hibernation easy backyard meals

December 5th, 2018 | Written by:

This is the time of year when black bears typically start going into hibernation — but only after packing in the calories to make it through the winter months. With natural food supplies a little scarce this fall, they’re looking a little longer for other calorie sources, and trash cans and bird feeders are often easy places to find them. Home owners in bear-prone areas are urged to take precautions for another couple of weeks or so. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

12-05 Bears Out There Wrap-WLNI-WEB

