Blue Ridge Parkway closures for tree removal

News release: (Bedford, VA) -National Park Service officials today announced a temporary road closure from Milepost 86 to 91, between Bedford and Buchanan, Virginia, for tree removal. The closure is scheduled from April 8 to 12, 2019 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Both lanes of the Parkway will be closed to all activity (cars, bicycles, and hikers) in active work zones to ensure the safety of staff as well as Parkway visitors.

Those who normally use this section of the Parkway during the week will need to find alternate routes. Access to the Parkway from the south end of the closure is across Goose Creek Valley Road, VA State Route 695 or south on Parkway to VA State Route 460 at Milepost 106. Access to Peaks of Otter will be available from the north via VA State Route 43

Specific information regarding daily closures, related to this project or for any other reason, is available on the Parkway’s Real Time Road Map, found at www.nps.gov/maps/blri/road-closures/ .