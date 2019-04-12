Body cam footage released of LPD officers firing into Walker Sigler home

Special Prosecutor Bryan Porter has released the body cam videos of the two Lynchburg Police officers who fired into the home of Walker Sigler in February of last year. One of Sigler’s legs was shattered, and the blood loss has led to permanent vision impairment. Here is the bodycam video from Officer Samantha Simmons:

Here is the bodycam video from Officer Edward Ferron:

Simmons and Ferron both pleaded no contest in late March to reckless handling of a firearm as part of a plea agreement that reduced those charges from felony status and saw other charges dropped. It allows both to avoid jail time.

Sigler’s attorney, John Lichtenstein released a statement saying in part: “This never should have happened. Mr. Sigler has suffered devastating and disabling injuries. He and his family are deeply and permanently affected.” Lynchburg Police say they are unable to comment further on the matter due to the ongoing internal investigation.

Porter is Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Alexandria, and he was appointed to serve as special prosecutor for the case.