Boil Water notice issued along and near parts of Old Graves Mill Road

Another boil water notice has been issued in Lynchburg, this time along and near parts of Old Graves Mill Road. This latest notice covers the 1,000 through 1300- blocks of Old Graves Mill along with Bridgeton Court, Cobblestone Drive, Sandbridge Court, Tomahawk Drive and Valleydale drive. It’s the result of water line work in that area.

