Boil Water notice issued along and near parts of Old Graves Mill Road
Another boil water notice has been issued in Lynchburg, this time along and near parts of Old Graves Mill Road. This latest notice covers the 1,000 through 1300- blocks of Old Graves Mill along with Bridgeton Court, Cobblestone Drive, Sandbridge Court, Tomahawk Drive and Valleydale drive. It’s the result of water line work in that area.
From Lynchburg City: The Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with the Lynchburg Health Department, and City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources are advising to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes . This precaution is necessary due to waterline work on Old Graves Mill Road. The following streets are affected:
Old Graves Mill Road (1300, 1200, 1100, 1000 blocks), Valleydale Drive, Tomahawk Drive, Cobblestone Drive, Sandbridge Court, and Bridgeton Court.
DO NOT DRINK TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, and making ice until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.