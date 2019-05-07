Boil water notice issued during water main repair

News release: Notice to Customers of City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources Notice to Customers of City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources

BOIL YOUR TAP WATER

Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

The Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with the Lynchburg Health Department, and City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources are advising to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes. This precaution is necessary due to a water main repair on Breezewood Drive. The following

addresses are affected:

100 Hartless Lane, 104 Hartless Lane, 291 Breezewood Drive, 220 Breezewood Drive, 310 Breezewood Drive, 314 Breezewood Drive, 316 Breezewood Drive, 320 Breezewood Drive, 324 Breezewood Drive, 331 Breezewood Drive, 332 Breezewood Drive.

DO NOT DRINK TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, and making ice until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool

before using, or use bottled water. If you cannot boil your tap water:

An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of a least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (1/4 teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

 Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions. We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. We will be flushing the water system and collecting water samples. We anticipate resolving the problem within 48 hours. For more information call: City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources (434) 455-4250, Lynchburg Health Department (434) 477-5900. http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/ODW/BoilingWaterFAQ.htm