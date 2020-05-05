Boil water order issued in portion of Campbell County

NEWS RELEASE: Notice to Customers of the Campbell County Utilities and Service Authority Central System Waterworks in the area of Wards Rd North of Lynbrook Rd, English Tavern Rd, Lake Walk Subdivision, Russell Meadows Subdivision, Russell Springs Subdivision, Tavern Grove Subdivision, Russell Woods Subdivision, Lawyers Rd, Winebarger Cir, Lyn-Dan Dr, Barker Rd, FNB Dr, Rangoon St. Notice to Customers of the Campbell County Utilities and Service Authority Central System Waterworks in the area of Wards Rd North of Lynbrook Rd, English Tavern Rd, Lake Walk Subdivision, Russell Meadows Subdivision, Russell Springs Subdivision, Tavern Grove Subdivision, Russell Woods Subdivision, Lawyers Rd, Winebarger Cir, Lyn-Dan Dr, Barker Rd, FNB Dr, Rangoon St.

BOIL YOUR TAP WATER

Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness. The Virginia Department of Health, in conjunction with the Campbell County Health Department, and Campbell County Utilities & Service Authority (CCUSA), are advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This notice is precautionary in nature and is necessary because of a water main shut down in the affected areas.

DO NOT DRINK TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking , beverage and food preparation, and making ice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using water.

If you cannot boil your tap water, an alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

To address this problem, we have repaired, chlorinated and flushed the damaged waterline. We are restoring water service, but you need to continue to boil your tap water until the results of bacteriological samples are received. The results of the tests are expected on Wednesday 5-6-2020 at 5:00pm. If the results are not

satisfactory, you will be given further instruction by Wednesday 5-6-2020 at 5:00pm.

For more information, please contact the CCUSA office at 20644 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or at (434) 239-8654.