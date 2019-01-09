Bond again denied for Christmas night fatal shooting suspect

The man charged with a Christmas night shooting death just outside Lynchburg has again been denied bond. Michael Langford appeared at a bond appeal hearing today, but Campbell County Judge John Cook turned down the request. Langford is charged with fatally shooting Carlton Stratton, whose sister, Mary Beth Cash, says she is happy bond was denied:

That with Reporter Andre Whitehead. Langford’s attorney, Jim Childress, tells Whitehead a lot of what happened that night along Cog Lane has not yet come out:

In denying bond, the judge cited Langford’s criminal history — and jail phone messages where he spoke of drug usage and moving to Colorado.