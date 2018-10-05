Boonsboro fire requiring three rescues started in clothes dryer

Bedford County fire officials say a Boonsboro-area house fire that required three people to be rescued started in a clothes dryer. The fire last Friday on Winding Creek Lane then spread from the first-floor laundry room to other parts of the home, trapping three people on a rear balcony until firefighters used ladders to bring them to safety.

From Bedford County Fire and Rescue: A call from the residence to Bedford County E- 911 Center was for a reported house fire at 1387 Winding Creek Lane with individuals trapped on the rear 3rd floor balcony. Boonsboro Volunteer Fire Company Engine #3 arrived on scene to find 3 people on rear balcony unable to exit the home by way of conventional means due to the smoke and flames associate with the fire. Engine 3’s member’s accomplished the rescue of individual’s by placement of ground ladders to the rear of the structure and all occupants were safely removed. Boonsboro Volunteer Fire Company, Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, Forest Volunteer Fire Dept., Lynchburg Fire Dept. and Bedford County Dept. of Fire & Rescue units operated on the incident scene.

UPDATE: Bedford County Fire Marshals have concluded their investigation as to the cause and origin of this fire and determine that the cause of the fire is associated with the cloth dryer in a main level laundry room. This fire then spread to the contents of the laundry room and subsequently engulfed portions of the home while traveling throughout the residence impacting upper level floor and structural components.