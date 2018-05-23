Box truck stolen from Timberlake Road area

News release: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a white 2014 Chevrolet Box Truck 3500 model – VA Tag T/X175-205. Photos are attached. This vehicle was stolen from the Timberlake Road area in the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 22. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon at (434) 332- 9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device. In recent weeks the Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in stolen vehicles. Residents are reminded to remove keys and valuables from their car/trucks and properly secure them to reduce the risk of theft.