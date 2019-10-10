UPDATE: Driver killed when car crashes into James River

| By

Lynchburg Police say a driver is dead and two passengers injured after a car crashed into the James River. It happened late this morning at the bottom of 7th Street, near U.S. Pipe and the James Lynch Bridge. Police say officers and a citizen pulled all three people from the car, but 56-year-old William Colvin of Beachwood, New Jersey died from his injuries. A female passenger remains in critical condition, and a second passenger was slightly hurt. There is no word yet on exactly what led to the fatal crash.

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a fatal single vehicle crash in the James River this morning. On October 10, 2019, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Lynchburg Police Department officers and members of the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the James River at the bottom of 7th Street. Officers and a citizen pulled a male driver, female passenger, and male passenger from the car and immediately rendered emergency care. The male passenger received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. The driver and female passenger were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where the driver, William Colvin, 56, of Beachwood, New Jersey, succumbed to his injuries. The female passenger is in critical condition.

The Lynchburg Police Department wants to thank the citizen who assisted in the rescue of those in the car and rendered aid at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer M. Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.