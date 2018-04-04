Framatone moves North American HQ to Lynchburg

Framatone’s North American operations are now headquartered in Lynchburg. Framatone was previously known as Areva. It designs and supplies nuclear systems and equipment. Governor Northam traveled to the Hill City for the announcement

That with Reporter Andre Whitehead. Framatone was previously headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company employs 2,300 people in the U.S., 1,300 of them in Lynchburg. That local workforce is expected to increase, but no specific numbers were offered today.

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Framatome, a designer and supplier of nuclear steam supply system and nuclear equipment, services, and fuel for high levels of safety and performance, will relocate its North American corporate headquarters from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the City of Lynchburg. In January 2018, AREVA NP was officially rebranded as Framatome, and is known as Framatome Inc. in North America. The company has 1,300 employees in Lynchburg, 2,300 employees in North America, and 14,000 employees globally. The headquarters move makes Lynchburg the central hub for Framatome's 2,300 North American employees, more than half of which are in central Virginia. With this move, the company will preferentially hire into its Lynchburg offices where employment is expected to grow.

“Framatome Inc. is a thriving, U.S.-based company, and we couldn’t be prouder that this nuclear energy leader will center its operations in the City of Lynchburg and the Commonwealth as it grows in domestic markets,” said Governor Northam. “The company’s decision to relocate its corporate headquarters is a testament to the importance of its major customers located in Virginia, as well as the key partnerships with our state and local universities and community colleges to ensure a skilled talent pipeline. I am confident that the world-class training facility in Lynchburg will continue to increase Framatome’s notoriety as a leader in a critical industry.”