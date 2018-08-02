BREAKING: “Imminent failure” possible of College Lake Dam

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flash Flood Warning for The Blackwater Creek below College Lake Dam in Lynchburg until 3:15 am. At 919 PM EDT, county dispatch reported the imminent failure of College Lake Dam on the Blackwater Creek. The nearest downstream town is Lynchburg, located about 1 mile from the dam. If a complete failure of the dam occurs, the water depth at Lynchburg could exceed 17 feet in 7 minutes. This includes the following streams and drainages: James River, Blackwater Creek, Williams Run and Ivy Creek. If you are in low lying areas below the College Lake Dam, you should move to higher ground immediately.