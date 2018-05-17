LU expects move to ASUN conference to boost recruiting

Atlantic Sun Conference news release: The ASUN Conference announced today the induction of Liberty University into the league after a unanimous vote by the ASUN Presidents Council. The Flames will become a member of the ASUN Conference starting with the 2018-19 season alongside the University of North Alabama, bringing the ASUN membership up to nine. “This is a very proud day for the ASUN as we begin a partnership with the entire Liberty University community,” said ASUN Conference Commissioner Ted Gumbart. “Together, we play a role in higher education and providing a lifelong learning experience to university students. We call it Building Winners for Life. As we celebrate this new relationship, we salute the alumni, the faculty, the donors, the parents, the coaches, all the teammates who contribute to the athletic, academic, and ultimately, the lifelong success of our graduates.”

Reporter Andre Whitehead spoke with Liberty Athletic Director Ian McCaw:

Liberty fields 17 sports sponsored by the ASUN, while the Flames’ Football program will continue as an FBS Independent. Liberty’s Swimming & Diving program will continue to compete in the CCSA, while the Flames’ Field Hockey team is a member of the Big East.

“On behalf of Liberty University, we gratefully accept the invitation to join the ASUN Conference on July 1, 2018,” stated Liberty University President Jerry Falwell. “I want to thank the ASUN Presidents and Commissioner Ted Gumbart for their support and warm welcome. The ASUN is a progressive conference made up of high quality academic institutions and highly competitive athletics programs that will elevate Liberty’s national profile.”

The ASUN expands its footprint into the state of Virginia for the first time in conference history. With Liberty joining the ASUN, the league resides in six states and features eight of the top-80 media markets in the nation.

“On behalf of our coaches, staff and student-athletes, we are excited and honored to join the ASUN as our all-sports conference,” added Liberty Director of Athletics, Ian McCaw. “Moreover, we are deeply appreciative to Commissioner Ted Gumbart, the ASUN leadership and member institutions for this opportunity. The ASUN footprint will allow Liberty to further extend our brand into New Jersey, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. These states are fertile for recruiting students and student-athletes alike who fit Liberty’s mission.”