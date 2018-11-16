Lynchburg Police probe claim of “inappropriate relationship” between Heritage teacher, former student

Lynchburg Police say they are investigating an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a Heritage High School teacher and a former student. Police say this incident is reported to have happened several years ago, but they are not currently offering further details. Officials urge anyone who may have been victims of or witness to inappropriate relations between teachers and students to contact law enforcement. Lynchburg Police say they are investigating an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a Heritage High School teacher and a former student. Police say this incident is reported to have happened several years ago, but they are not currently offering further details. Officials urge anyone who may have been victims of or witness to inappropriate relations between teachers and students to contact law enforcement.

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department is currently investigating an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a Heritage High School teacher and a former student. This incident was reported to have occurred several years ago. Due to the nature of the investigation, the Lynchburg Police Department is unable to provide detailed information about the case. We encourage anyone that may have been a victim of, or witness to, an inappropriate teacher/student relationship to report it to the police department or a school administrator. It is also important for parents, as they see fit, to discuss this matter with their children and to report any similar incidents that are revealed through those conversations. The Lynchburg Police Department values its relationship with the Lynchburg City Schools and is deeply committed to this partnership. The shared goal of facilitating and maintaining a safe learning environment for all students is the foundation of our efforts.