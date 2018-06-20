BREAKING: Lynchburg Police Chief Diaz leaving city for federal assignment

Lynchburg Police Chief Raul Diaz is resigning to accept a federal position. Diaz says he will lead a U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations mission overseas. Diaz will step down from his city duties September first. He has led Lynchburg Police since November of 2015.

From Lynchburg Police Chief Raul Diaz: In April 2018, I was contacted and presented with an opportunity to lead a United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations (USAFOSI) mission overseas. Acceptance of this assignment would entail going back on active duty status and relocating over seas. The assignment equates to a career-broadening opportunity in Federal Law Enforcement with global impact. Due to the requirements of the mission, I was only given a small window of time for my decision. After serious contemplation and discussion with family and the City Manager, I determined that I would accept the USAFOSI assignment. I will be retiring from the LPD effective as of September 01, 2018. I have chosen this date to remain as Chief during the Commonwealth Attorneys’ (Alexandria/Virginia Beach) offices deliberations on two open cases involving my officers. I will continue as Chief addressing and responding to the findings of both cases once decisions have been reached and published. In addition, I also want to give the City Manager an opportunity to fill my position prior to my departure. I am confident in the current leadership at LPD, they are well equipped to provide stability for the employees and community through this transition and beyond.