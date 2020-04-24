BREAKING: Lynchburg Police seek Taylor Street shooting suspect

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred this afternoon.

On April 24, 2020 at 12:52 p.m., officers responded to the 1500-block of Taylor Street for a report of a malicious wounding. One victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The wound is considered non-life-threatening at this time. The LPD is searching for two black males who fled the scene and ran up 16th Street. One suspect was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and the second suspect was wearing a grey or black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

PREVIOUS: We are currently on scene investigating a malicious wounding that occurred in the 1500-block of Taylor St. One victim was transported to LGH with a gunshot wound. The LPD is currently searching for the suspect. Any additional updates will be posted here before news release.