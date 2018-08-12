BREAKING: Nelson Co. homicide, Amherst Co. deputy’s shooting may be related
News release: Virginia State Police are investigating two incidents in Nelson and Amherst counties: Incident #1: Shortly before 11 a.m., Sunday (Aug. 12, 2018), the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Avon Road where a deceased individual was located. The incident is being investigated as a homicide and search efforts were immediately underway for the suspect. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is at the scene and investigating.