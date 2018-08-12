BREAKING: Nelson Co. homicide, Amherst Co. deputy’s shooting may be related

News release: Virginia State Police are investigating two incidents in Nelson and Amherst counties: Incident #1: Shortly before 11 a.m., Sunday (Aug. 12, 2018), the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Avon Road where a deceased individual was located. The incident is being investigated as a homicide and search efforts were immediately underway for the suspect. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is at the scene and investigating.

Incident #2: In Amherst County at approximately 11:20 a.m., a vehicle crashed while traveling along Geddes Mountain Road in Amherst County. As Amherst County Sheriff’s Deputies engaged with the driver of the crashed vehicle, a deputy was shot. The driver of the vehicle is deceased. The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is at the scene and investigating. State police is working to determine if these two incidents are related.