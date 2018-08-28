UPDATE: 17-year-old charged with bringing handgun to Heritage HS

From Lynchburg Police: On August 28, 2018, at 7:19 a.m., school administration at Heritage High School contacted the Lynchburg Police Department School Resource Officer to report an unloaded handgun that they found in a student’s backpack. The SRO responded, secured the weapon, and detained the student without incident. The 17-year-old student was arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and subsequently transported to the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

From Lynchburg City Schools: At approximately 7:20 a.m., Heritage High School administration discovered that a student was in possession of a handgun. Administration immediately notified the School Resource Officer, and the Lynchburg Police Department is now handling the investigation. Lynchburg City Schools and the Heritage High School Administration will continue to make the safety and well-being of our students and staff our highest priority at all times.