BREAKING: Trial for two LPD officers is scheduled for October

Two Lynchburg police officers facing criminal charges for a February shooting are scheduled to go on trial in October. Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter says the cases against Officers Edward Ferron and Savannah Simmons will be heard as a single trial in Lynchburg beginning October 15th. They face several counts connected to the shooting of Walker Sigler inside his home. The two were indicted on felony counts of reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawful wounding and unlawful shooting at an occupied domicile. Police have said Walker Sigler was shot while officers were investigating an open front door at his home at 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 17. They said the officers encountered a man inside and fired their weapons. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison referred the case to her counterpart in Alexandria to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest.

