BREAKING: Trial of two LPD officers is delayed, likely until 2019

The trial of two Lynchburg Police officers charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded a Lynchburg man at his home has been delayed. No new date is set, but early 2019 now appears likely. Special Prosecutor Bryan Porter says a continuance was granted today for Edward Ferron and Savannah Simmons. They face charges for the shooting last February at the Link Road home of Walker Sigler; he was shot in the leg, and his lawyer says he suffered a permanent partial loss of vision.

From Special Prosecutor Bryan Porter: On September 26, 2018, the Lynchburg Circuit Court entered an order continuing the trial of the Commonwealth v. Edward Ferron and Savannah Simmons. The continuance was granted on the motion of the co-defendants, with no objection from the Commonwealth. The matter had been set for trial the week of October 15-19. The order continues the matter to November 5 for the selection of a new trial date. The parties anticipate entering an agreed order setting the new trial date prior to November 5. The trial will likely be scheduled in early 2019. A motions hearing set for October 5 is also being continued. No new date has been set for the motions hearing. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney will issue an additional press release when the new motions hearing and trial dates have been selected.