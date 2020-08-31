Brian Kilmeade discusses police reform in Virginia

The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would eliminate a six-month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer. The bill was approved despite strenuous objections from Republicans who said it disrespects police at a time when they have come under attack during nationwide protests. Democrats said the legislation does not minimize the crime of assaulting a police officer, but instead makes a distinction between serious assaults and minor assaults. The Morning Line talked about it with FOX’s Brian Kilmeade: