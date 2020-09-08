Brookneal Police ask public’s help in investigation

Brookneal Police are asking for the public’s help after a recent theft from commercial vehicles that happened sometime between the afternoon of August 28 and the early morning hours of August 31. Police say two Asplundh commercial vehicles which were parked in the CVS parking lot on Lusardi Drive in Brooknewal were burglarized. Among the items stolen were: four Husqvarna chainsaws , two Husqvarna leaf blowers , a red metal 2 1/2 gallon gas can, and two tool boxes. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact CENTRAL VIRGINIA CRIME STOPPERS website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.

The entire news release is here:

BROOKNEAL POLICE DEPARTMENT SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN RECENT THEFT

BROOKNEAL, VA – The Town of Brookneal Police Department is investigating a recent theft from commercial vehicles which occurred between the afternoon of August 28 and the early morning hours of August 31, 2020.

During the timeframe mentioned above, two Asplundh commercial vehicles which were parked in the CVS parking lot on Lusardi Drive (Brookneal, VA) were burglarized. Among the items stolen were: four Husqvarna chainsaws , two Husqvarna leaf blowers , a red metal 2 1/2 gallon gas can, and two tool boxes.

Officers are seeking public assistance in locating the person or persons responsible, and any information leading to their apprehension, or the recovery of the stolen items.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Clifton D. Mason, (434) 376-2650, or submit your tip through CRIME STOPPERS, by calling 1-888-798-5900. Visit the CENTRAL VIRGINIA CRIME STOPPERS website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Any further information pertaining to this media release will be published as an update.