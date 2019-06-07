Brookneal Police seek information on ballpark vandalism

June 7th, 2019 | Written by:

Photo: Brookneal Police

NEWS RELEASE: The Town of Brookneal Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism which occurred at the Brookneal Ballpark between the evening of June 4, and the early hours of June 5, 2019.

An unknown suspect drove their vehicle through the ballpark, damaging the field and the outfield fence.  When the suspect left the ballpark, a bike rack which was attached to their vehicle became entangled on the fencing, and was left at the scene.  Photos of the damage and bike rack are attached.

Officers are seeking public assistance in locating the owner of the vehicle and/or bike rack.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Clifton D. Mason, (434) 376-2650, or submit your tip through Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-888-798-5900.  Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.  Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

 









