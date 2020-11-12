Brookneal water plant flooded; Campbell County residents asked to conserve water

The heavy rain for the past couple of days is causing flooding is problems in Brookneal. Campbell County officials are asking residents to use water sparingly today after because the water plant in Brookneal is flooded. Officials say there are NO contamination issues. The National Weather Service says the Staunton River in Brookneal will be at MAJOR flood level by 1 PM today, and will likely remain at flood levels through Saturday. Officials say most county roads appear to be passable, however drivers should exercise caution if traveling as surface water may pool on roadways over the next 24 hours.

Here is the entire news release from Campbell County:

CITIZEN ADVISORY: Campbell County Public Safety Shares Flooding Impacts Across Locality RUSTBURG, VA – Please be aware the National Weather Service reports that the Staunton River in Brookneal will be at MAJOR flood level by 1 PM today, and will remain at that level until midnight tonight. It is likely that the Staunton River will remain at flood levels through Saturday.



It is also reported that the Water Plant in Brookneal is flooded. There are no public water contamination issues. However, citizens are advised to use water sparingly.



Most county roads appear to be passable, however drivers should exercise caution if traveling as surface water may pool on roadways over the next 24 hours. Do not cross flooded roadways!



Monitor local media for weather related updates and take precautions as needed.



For more information on flood safety, please visit: http://va-campbellcounty.civicplus.com/242/Floods.



