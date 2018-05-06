Brookville High School student killed in car accident

Brookville High School’s Facebook page says a student died early Sunday in an automobile accident. The school identifies him as Robert “Skyler” McConville, a junior at the Campbell County School. As of Sunday evening, there were no details on where or when the accident occurred, but the Forest VFD Facebook page says volunteers responded to to a rollover accident with multiple ejections early Sunday morning.

From Brookville High School: We are saddened to inform our Brookville family that Robert “Skyler” McConville, a Junior at Brookville High School, passed away early Sunday morning due to a car accident. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. School counselors will be available Monday for any students in need of assistance.