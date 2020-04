Calls begin to be heard for Northam to let businesses re-open

A movement is afoot in Virginia calling on Governor Northam to end the statewide shutdown. Supporters say failure to do so will cause grave economic harm to many Virginians, and one organizations has started an on-line petition. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

