Campbell Co. authorities looking for fugitive

The Campbell County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding an Altavista man who’s wanted for numerous violations. Authorities say early September 5th deputies tried to pull over Jeffrey Russell Wilson for speeding in the Wards Road area (Topaz Lane) of Campbell County. They say he led them on a high-speed chase into Pittsylvania County while throwing items from the window. They said two female passengers exited the vehicle, which resulted in one being struck by another motorist. Wilson is considered a fugitive; Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers.

The entire press release is here:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

CAMPBELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONTINUES SEARCH FOR WANTED SUBJECT:

JEFFREY WILSON BEING SOUGHT FOR ELUDING AND DRUG CHARGES; CITIZENS’ ASSISTANCE REQUESTED

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting citizen assistance in locating an individual wanted for miscellaneous violations in Campbell County and adjacent localities.

In the early hours of September 5, 2020, deputies attempted a traffic stop for speeding in the Wards Road area (Topaz Lane) of Campbell County. The driver failed to stop, and continued to a different jurisdiction (Pittsylvania County) at a higher rate of speed. During this time, an occupant of the vehicle threw items from the window, and two female passengers exited the vehicle, which resulted in one being struck by another motorist.

Warrants have been obtained for Jeffrey Russell Wilson (Altavista) for eluding, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and felony possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II substance(s). Additional charges are expected.

This is an active investigation, and Jeffrey Russell Wilson remains a fugitive.

JEFFREY RUSSELL WILSON

Anyone with information regarding this individual’s location is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, submit your tip through CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-798-5900, or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.