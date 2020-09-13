Campbell Co. authorities search for shelter pet thieves

| By

Here is the entire news release from the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office:

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting citizen assistance in locating two individuals wanted in conjunction with the theft of four (4) dogs from the Campbell County Animal Shelter (322 Dennis Riddle Drive, Rustburg, VA).

On Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:35 p.m., a German Shepherd was stolen from the Campbell County Animal Shelter in Rustburg by two unknown subjects. At 4:34 a.m., the same two unknown subjects returned, and stole three (3) other canines. The subjects (shown in the attached black and white photo from on-site video surveillance) appear to be approximately 5’5 to 6’0 in height, and of slim build.

The color photo on the right is of two individuals in the vicinity that law enforcement would like to identify for questioning.

This is an active investigation; of the four animals stolen (see attached photos) the German Shepherd is in need of medical treatment for illnesses associated to heartworm.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals, their location, or the location of the animals is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, submit your tip through CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-798-5900, or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.