Campbell Co. home invasion suspect behind bars

| By

A suspect is behind bars in connection with a Campbell County home invasion and theft. Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies responded Monday night around 10:40 to a home in the Wilson Drive area near Leesville Road in Rustburg. They say several armed subjects had been in the residence, stolen personal property and run away. Bedford County authorities and State Police helped with the investigation and caught one suspect. 25 year-old Erique Shelton Scott is charged with burglary, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Here is the news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

CAMPBELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MAKES ARREST IN HOME INVASION/THEFT

RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is conducting an investigation of a home invasion and theft of a residence located in the Wilson Drive area of Campbell County (near Leesville Road).

On September 21, 2020, around 10:40 pm, officers responded to a residence on Wilson Drive in reference to a 911 open line. When law enforcement arrived on scene, it was discovered that several armed subjects had been in the residence, personal property had been stolen from numerous occupants of the residence and suspects had fled the area on foot.

Members of the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence and conducted interviews throughout the night, and with the help of the Bedford County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police one of the suspects was apprehended.

25 year-old Erique Shelton Scott (pictured) was arrested and charged with burglary, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This is an active investigation.

CCSO staff would like to thank the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their assistance in this case, and ask that anyone who has information regarding this incident contact Investigator N. West, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-99581 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Citizens may enter a tip online by visiting: http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.

—END—