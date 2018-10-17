Campbell Co. manufacturer to expand, add 20 jobs

An Altavista manufacturer is expanding and planning create 20 new jobs. Campbell County officials say Rage Plastics will spend more than $2 million to increase operations at its Altavista plant. It opened there in 2004.

From Campbell County: The Campbell County Board of Supervisors and the Altavista Town Council proudly announce the expansion of Rage Plastics Altavista location. Rage will invest slightly over $2.05 million to expand its manufacturing operations in the Town of Altavista, located in Campbell County. The expansion will also include the creation of 20 new jobs. Rage Plastics was created in 1964 to meet the growing need for the advancement of polymer processing. Rage launched its first production facility in Columbus, Ohio and in 2004 opened its Altavista manufacturing facility. Rage has expertise in a wide range of polymer materials, processing technologies and applications, especially custom Injection-Molded and Blow-Molded Containers, Products and Components.

Rage is well positioned to apply the latest technology to develop and deliver the optimum solution for product performance, cost and quality. As a result, Rage continues to experience regular growth in both business volume and in the diversity of its customer base, which includes: consumer products, medical products, automotive, industrial and electrical products as well as bottles and other packaging and related components.

Dan Saliaris, Vice President of Operations, states “that production at the Altavista Operation has increased over 250% in the last six years, all made possible by the efforts of a local workforce dedicated to making high quality products.”

“We are very pleased to have Rage as a Campbell County Corporate citizen. Rage has done a great job of providing product for Abbott and has been a great employer. We appreciate the confidence Rage has placed in the Altavista area and thank them for this expansion and the new jobs it creates” stated Jeff Janiak, Altavista District representative on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.

“The Town of Altavista would like to thank Rage Plastics for their continued support and investment in our community”, stated Mike Mattox, Mayor Town of Altavista. “Working together we have again proven by every metric that our community is a great place to start and grow a business. We are a place of possibilities and opportunities for all!”