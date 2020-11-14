Campbell Co. Services Authority providing water to Brookneal

| By

The Campbell County Services Authority is now helping supply water to the town of Brookneal via the agency’s Central Water System after Brookneal’s water plant flooded last week during heavy rains. The authority is also helping restore the town’s water supply operations as soon as possible.

Here is the news release from Campbell County:

Rustburg, VA – To ensure continuity of water service to the Town of Brookneal, the Campbell County Utilities and Services Authority (CCUSA) is collaborating with Town officials to provide water via the agency’s Central Water System. CCUSA is also working with the Brookneal Water Plant’s chief operations staff to assist in restoring water supply operations as soon as possible, and is committed to providing water to the residents of Brookneal until the treatment process is functioning at full capacity again.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors I want to share our care and concern to the residents of Brookneal following the recent flooding. We’d like to thank the Campbell County Utilities and Services Authority (CCUSA) for their quick response to provide water resources to Brookneal residents. We also appreciate them working with the Brookneal Water Treatment Plant teams to help restore operations. CCUSA’s assistance is a great example of local collaboration to support each other in times of need, ” said Charlie Watts, Board of Supervisors Representative for the Brookneal Area.

Traffic Congestion on Juniper Cliff Road

Local officials have reported traffic congestion along Juniper Cliff Road and ask that residents only use that route for essential travel.

Visit https://www.townofbrookneal.com/ and www.campbellcountyva.gov for additional updates.