Campbell Co. Sheriff’s officials warn residents of phone scam



RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a recent phone scam involving someone posing as law enforcement and advising you that one of your relatives has been arrested and they need you to send money to get them out of jail.

Captain Sam Green, with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office provides the following tips when it comes to scam calls: Law enforcement agencies will never ask you for money over the phone. Do not believe your caller I.D. Scammers can fake caller I.D. numbers using a process called “spoofing.” Spot impostors that claim to be from a government entity or charitable organization. Do not give out personal information and never pay with a credit card over the phone. Hang up on robocalls. Do not wire or make electronic money transfers to an unknown person. “We are encouraging citizens to be cautious, and to protect sensitive information. If you answer a call like this, just don’t share any information with the caller, personal or otherwise” said Captain Green. “If you think a caller is falsely representing law enforcement, hang up and call us to find out if we need anything from you; we’re here to help, and keep our citizens safe from all predators – whether in person, or over the telephone.” Captain Green also reiterates the importance of making a report if you have been taken advantage of by fraudulent circumstances. “If you have had money stolen from by scammers, call and report it to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office,” he adds. “Often times, your report can help prevent a future crime.”

If you think you have been a victim of any kind of phone scam, please report it to the law enforcement organizations shown below: The Federal Trade Commission is the primary government agency that collects scam complaints. Report to the Federal Trade Commission online: https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/, or by phone: 1-877-382-4357. Report caller ID spoofing to the Federal Communications Commission online: https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us, or by phone: 1-888-225-5322. If you have been a victim of identity theft, visit https://identitytheft.gov/ for information on how to report it.



To learn more about common scams: https://www.usa.gov/common-scams-frauds#item-3720. Any further information pertaining to this incident will be published as an update.