Campbell County woman dies when van leaves road, strikes tree

June 12th, 2019 | Written by:

State Police say an Evington woman was killed Monday when the minivan she was driving ran off the right side of Leesville Road in Campbell County and struck a tree. 64-year-old Barbara Williams died at the scene.

News release: Virginia State Police Trooper B.J. Uttley is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred June 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. on Leesville Road, north of Route 684. A 2011 Dodge Caravan was traveling along Leesville Road when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck a tree. The driver, Barbara A. Williams, 64, of Evington, Va., died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

