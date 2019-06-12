Campbell County woman dies when van leaves road, strikes tree

State Police say an Evington woman was killed Monday when the minivan she was driving ran off the right side of Leesville Road in Campbell County and struck a tree. 64-year-old Barbara Williams died at the scene.

News release: Virginia State Police Trooper B.J. Uttley is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred June 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. on Leesville Road, north of Route 684. A 2011 Dodge Caravan was traveling along Leesville Road when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck a tree. The driver, Barbara A. Williams, 64, of Evington, Va., died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.