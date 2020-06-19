Campbell County libraries reopen

NEWS RELEASE: The Campbell County Public Library System has reopened, with a few adjustments made to help protect your health and safety.

While our buildings are now open to the public, we encourage you to continue to use our Curbside Pick Up to check out books, audiobooks, and DVDs. Please call your local branch to find out how to access this option.

We have made the following adjustments:

Masks are required for staff and patrons.

Each branch will now open 30 minutes later than usual to allow time for enhanced cleaning. We will also be cleaning high-contact surfaces multiple times a day.

We have made changes to our interiors, including putting up plexiglass shields at our circulation desks; removing some furniture and spacing out the rest; and removing hands-on items such as children’s toys, magazines, and headphones.

The public computers in each branch have been spaced further apart, and patrons will be limited to one session a day.

We ask you to continue to put books you are returning into the book drops located outside of each branch. We quarantine all materials for 72 hours, so there will be a delay before they are cleared from your account. You will not be fined for any overdue items.

We will not be accepting cash. Copies, prints, and faxes will be free of charge if the cost is under $2. Any transaction costing more than $2 must be paid for with a debit or credit card.

We will not be holding any in-person programs or in-person literacy tutoring at this time.

Our meeting rooms are being used for quarantining space, so they will not be available for your use.

Notary appointments will be by appointment only. Please call your local branch for more information.

We are currently holding our Summer Reading Program for children and adults online, with virtual challenges and activities. We encourage you to go to our website, https://campbellcountylibraries.org/, or social media pages for more information.