Campbell County looking for help to ID suspect

RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation and requesting public assistance in locating an unknown subject, shown in the attached photo pulled from video surveillance, wanted in connection with attempted larceny from vehicles and attempted breaking and entering into a commercial building in the English Tavern Road area (Lynchburg) of Campbell County.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or has information about this individual is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Citizens may enter a tip online by visiting: http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.