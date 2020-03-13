Campbell County man charged with assaulting sheriff’s deputy

A Campbell County man faces multiple charges after officials say he attacked a sheriff’s deputy attempting to serve an outstanding warrant. While details are not provided, the charges suggest that at one point, he was able to take the deputy’s firearm. The sheriff’s office says it happened yesterday at a residence along 3 Creeks Road between Gladys and Brookneal. 57-year-old Gary Waller faces counts that include disarming law enforcement of a firearm and assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. The deputy was released after hospital treatment.

NEWS RELEASE: On Thursday, March 12, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m., a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the 5600 block of Three Creeks Road to serve an individual an outstanding warrant. Upon making contact with the individual, the subject attacked the Deputy, an altercation followed, and the subject was taken into custody.

As a result of the attack, the deputy was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The assailant, 57 year-old County resident Gary L. Waller, is in custody and facing the following charges: