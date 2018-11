A Campbell County man convicted of murdering his father just under a year ago will serve 15 years in prison for the shooting, a judge determined this morning. Tyler Staples, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of his father, 40-year-old John Staples II, midway through his trial in July. A fight between the two last December ended with John “Chopper” Staples with 11 gunshots wounds to his back. (from News & Advance)