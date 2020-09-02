Campbell County officials seek suspects in breaking and entering

| By

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people who broke into a home in the Rustburg area on Sunday. It happened shortly after noon. They say the thieves stole numerous firearms, weapons and accessories. The people driving the vehicles featured in the attached photos are being sought for questioning in connection with this crime. Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or has information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

The entire news release is as follows:

CAMPBELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REQUESTING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR BREAKING AND ENTERING IN RUSTBURG AREA

RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the recent breaking and entering of a home located in the Rustburg area of Campbell County on Sunday, August 30, 2020, shortly after 12:00 p.m.

Among the property stolen from this residence are numerous firearms, weapons and accessories.

The drivers and occupants of the vehicles featured in the attached photos are being sought for questioning in connection with this crime.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or has information regarding the theft of this property or the individuals responsible, is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Citizens may enter a tip online by visiting: http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.

—END—

Warmly,

Beth Worth

Campbell County Department of Public and Employee Relations

Sent on Behalf of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office