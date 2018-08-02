Campbell County reports “numerous” flooded/impassable roads

From Campbell County: Heavy rains passing through Central Virginia have caused flash flooding in some areas of Campbell County, primarily in the Timberlake area. Officials advise residents to stay away from the Timberlake area/Timberlake Road area until further notice.

Route 460 at the Campbell County/Bedford County line is impassable. White Cypress Road is reported as washed out. Numerous roads in the Timberlake area are reported as flooded/impassable. Many power lines and trees are also reported down.

Local fire departments, public safety personnel and law enforcement teams are assisting residents with voluntary evacuations of their properties, as needed. Brookville/Timberlake, Evington, and Lyn-Dan Volunteer Fire departments are also assisting in the Timberlake area; Swift Water Rescue teams from the Altavista Fire Department and Concord Fire Departments have also been dispatched to assist, as needed. Officials report that they are monitoring the Timberlake Dam; the dam is reported as secure. As the ground is overly saturated, falling trees and downed power lines may continue to be an issue as rains fall into the evening/overnight.