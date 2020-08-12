Campbell County Schools will require Masks, Temperature Checks

Campbell County schools are moving forward with plans to have students back in the buildings this fall. School starts on Sept. 1 for elementary schools and Sept. 8 for middle and high schools. Face coverings and daily temperature checks will be required for students and teachers. The school week will vary based on the grade and school. Superintendent Bobby Johnson told the Morning Line that more than 35-percent of students have opted for learning entirely online:

Enrollment for the online option ends tomorrow at 10 a.m.