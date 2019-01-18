Campbell County Sheriff Hutcherson will retire at end of year

January 18th, 2019 | Written by:

Steve Hutcherson (CCSO photo)

Campbell County Sheriff Steve Hutcherson announced today he will retire when his current term expires at the end of the year. This will end a 36-year career in law enforcement, the last eight of them as sheriff.

Personal Statement from Sheriff Steve A. Hutcherson: I am announcing that I am retiring and will not be seeking another term as Sheriff of Campbell County. I would like to thank the citizens of Campbell County that I have served over the past 8 years.  The men and women that I work with at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are a dedicated group of professionals.  I appreciate the work that they do each and every day.  I feel truly blessed for the 36 year career that I have had between the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Altavista Police Department.  I look forward to spending more time with my family and having time for hobbies that I enjoy.  My last day as Sheriff will be at the end of my term on December 31, 2019. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Sheriff for the past 8 years.  I appreciate all of the support and friendship I have received during my career.

