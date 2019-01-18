Campbell County Sheriff Hutcherson will retire at end of year

Campbell County Sheriff Steve Hutcherson announced today he will retire when his current term expires at the end of the year. This will end a 36-year career in law enforcement, the last eight of them as sheriff.

Personal Statement from Sheriff Steve A. Hutcherson: I am announcing that I am retiring and will not be seeking another term as Sheriff of Campbell County. I would like to thank the citizens of Campbell County that I have served over the past 8 years. The men and women that I work with at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are a dedicated group of professionals. I appreciate the work that they do each and every day. I feel truly blessed for the 36 year career that I have had between the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Altavista Police Department. I look forward to spending more time with my family and having time for hobbies that I enjoy. My last day as Sheriff will be at the end of my term on December 31, 2019. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Sheriff for the past 8 years. I appreciate all of the support and friendship I have received during my career.