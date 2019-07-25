Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins

The Campbell County Sheriff’s office is investigating numerous vehicle overnight break-ins along Wards Road in the Rustburg-Evington area. Officials say two vehicles were stolen but later found abandoned at Wards and Hawkins Roads. Investigators believe the suspects are likely to have visible cuts. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office of Crime Stoppers.

NEWS RELEASE: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating numerous vehicle break-ins, which occurred in the 7000 block of Wards Road sometime during the late night hours of July 24, 2019. During the incident, two (2) vehicles were stolen, but later recovered, abandoned, at the intersection of Hawkins and Wards Road(s). Due to the vast amount of biological evidence collected at the scene, investigators have determined that the suspect(s) are likely to have cut/injured themselves during the commission of the crime, and as such, may have visible lacerations.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage those with any information regarding this case to please contact Investigator Stuart Herndon at (434) 332-9574 or submit your tip through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org. Citizens may also enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on their mobile device.

Tips of value may be eligible for reward through Crime Stoppers.