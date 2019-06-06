Campbell County Sheriff’s office seeks public’s in locating fugitive

June 6th, 2019 | Written by:

Photo: CCSO

NEWS RELEASE: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating wanted subject, Tanya Marie Cooley, who is wanted for charges Fraud including Credit Card Theft and Petit Larceny (third offense). If you have any information which would be helpful in locating this person, please call Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574.  Citizens may also call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.









