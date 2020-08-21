Campbell County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of larcenies in the Evington area

RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO SECURE POSSESSIONS AND REPORT SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating several reported larcenies from vehicles in the Evington and Route 24 area of Campbell County. It is estimated these larcenies occurred between midnight and the early morning on August 21, 2020.

In response to the larcenies, officials are suggesting homeowners take extra precaution to secure their possessions. This includes:

Avoid leaving valuables, including loose change and cash, in plain view.

Park in well-lighted areas. Always roll up the windows and lock the car.

Remove your keys from your vehicle, including spare keys.

Never leave GPS units or devices visible when the vehicle is unattended.

Remember to take quick actions in notifying law enforcement to help increase the chances of apprehending the suspect and preventing future incidents.

Additionally, for those with home surveillance or security systems, please monitor your cameras and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

If anyone has additional information on these incidents, please contact Investigator Michael Colbert with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Residents may enter a tip online by visiting: http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.